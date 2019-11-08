Police arrest 4 wind-farm protesters in Kalaeloa

Honolulu police arrested four demonstrators in Kalaeloa Thursday night who oppose the planned Na Pua Makani wind farm project in Kahuku.

Police arrested the protesters from approximately 10:50 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for disobeying police. One of the demonstrators, a 53-year-old man, also was arrested for resisting arrest.

Bail for the arrestees ranged from $100 to $1,000.

Michelle Yu, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department, said all four demonstrators posted bail and have been released.

There were no arrests in Kahuku.

The latest arrests bring the total arrests to more than 130 since Oct. 17.

Kamalani Keliikuli of Ku Kiai Kahuku, a group opposed to the wind farm, said they will continue to stand against the project to protect families. “We do it because we love our community,” she said.

Opponents say the wind turbines are being built too close to homes, schools and farms. They also contend the turbines lead to health problems that include migraines, nausea and other symptoms caused by noises and shadows from the spinning blades.

Keliikuli noted the government continues to ignore their concerns. “We never wanted it from the beginning,” she said.

The wind farm project of eight turbines is being built by Virginia-based AES Corp. Each turbine is 568 feet tall.

In an emailed statement today, Mark Miller, chief operating officer of US Generation for AES, said, “We are deeply grateful to HPD and DOT for their skillful job in managing this difficult situation and ensuring everyone’s rights are protected and respected.

“We are continuing outreach to Kahuku residents and surrounding communities to answer their questions, address their concerns and find the most meaningful way to give back. We are committed to being thoughtful neighbors now and into the future,” Miller said.

The transport of turbine parts from Kalaeloa to Kahuku will resume Monday night.