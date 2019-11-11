Letter: Consider hearing loss as factor in dementia

Researchers from University of Alberta found that less than half of Dr. Mehmet Oz’s recommendations were supported by scientific evidence, so his “Health Watch” articles should always be read with skepticism. Read more

The suggestions in “Reducing your risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 4) are fine. However, the importance of treating hearing loss was a glaring omission.

In 2017, The Lancet Commission on preventing dementia published research that identified hearing loss as the risk factor with the highest relative risk ratio, and highest prevalence (32%) among those age 45 and up. In other words, the data suggests that treating hearing loss has greater potential for reducing new cases of dementia than quitting smoking, exercising more or reducing obesity.

Your readers may wish to schedule a hearing test rather than “chilling in a hot sauna for 20 minutes four times weekly.”

Dr. Luke Wassermann

Kailua

