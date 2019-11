On Nov. 6, the City Council voted 7-0 to pass Resolution 19-263 to find another location for the inclusive playground planned for Ala Moana Regional Park. Read more

On Nov. 6, the City Council voted 7-0 to pass Resolution 19-263 to find another location for the inclusive playground planned for Ala Moana Regional Park.

One suggestion is the recently acquired Kakaako Waterfront Park. Our mayor, who is beholden to his major donors, is ignoring the City Council and the will of the people. He said that he is still going to build the playground at Ala Moana Regional Park. Sounds familiar.

He wants to run for governor. As mayor, he doesn’t listen to the people. He’ll be the same if elected as governor. We must remember not to let him continue ignoring the will of the people. Save our green space at Ala Moana Park.

Keith Ichikawa

Aliamanu

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.