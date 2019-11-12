Letter: Hawaii can help solve global plastics problem

I still shake my head over Rob Rietow’s letter (“City can’t solve global problem of plastics,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 4).

His third paragraph states, “I agree that there is a global issue with plastics in the environment.”

He goes on to say, “However, the global issue is not a local one. Our contribution to this global problem is minuscule.”

Idaho’s contribution is minuscule. So is California’s. For that matter, if every state in the union tackled the problem, we still would not solve it.

It is a global problem. Do we just ignore it? Will it go away? Where do we begin?

There is no better place to begin than in these tiny islands in the middle of the sea. I am reminded of Olomana’s song, “E Malama I ka Wai” (Cherish the Water). The words from the song, “One tiny raindrop in the middle of the sea” ring true. Each tiny raindrop joins the others to bring life to these islands.

Let Hawaii join. No, let us lead as a minuscule raindrop to help solve the world’s plastics problem.

Herman Ka‘imiloa Marciel

Kailua

