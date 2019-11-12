comscore Letter: Legislature will miss Laura, Cynthia Thielen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Legislature will miss Laura, Cynthia Thielen

  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

The average IQ level of the Legislature will drop several points with the loss of the two Thielen women (“Sen. Laura Thielen won’t seek reelection,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 9; “Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Save green space at Ala Moana Park

Scroll Up