Letter: Legislature will miss Laura, Cynthia Thielen

The average IQ level of the Legislature will drop several points with the loss of the two Thielen women (“Sen. Laura Thielen won’t seek reelection,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 9; “Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9).

We may also lose some rationality, open-mindedness and compassion. Windward voters, please elect candidates who aspire to the caliber and ideals of Laura Thielen and Cynthia Thielen.

Barbara Marumoto

Kahala

