Letter: Xerox killings had effect on police officers, too

Last week, while watching the anniversary reports of the Xerox shootings, I found the media still neglected insights from the first responders (“20 years after the Xerox mass murders, emotions about that day still run deep,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 2).

You heard from administrators and prosecutors, who described the incident and what was observed without actually being there. No one would know how all at once the pagers of the victims began to beep as the conference room was being cleared, or how the victims were nameless mannequins until wallets were opened to reveal actual people with pictures of wives, sons, daughters, grandchildren, etc.

The police officers were greatly affected, too. We need to understand what the beat officer goes through when responding to tragic cases and not be so quick to judge and persecute the men and women in blue.

Darryl Castillo

Ewa Beach

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.