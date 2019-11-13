Bicyclist struck by car in Honolulu critically injured

A female bicyclist struck by a car in Honolulu on Tuesday afternoon suffered head injuries and is now in critical condition at the hospital.
At about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said a tan Chevrolet sedan driven by a 29-year-old male struck the bicyclist at S. King Street and Kalakaua Avenue.
The Chevrolet was traveling east on S. King Street, and trying to enter the intersection at Kalakaua on a yellow signal. The bicyclist, 41, was traveling north on Kalakaua Avenue.
The driver and his passenger were not injured, and remained at the scene.
The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered from injuries to her head and body. She was initially transported to an area hospital in serious condition. While at the hospital, her condition worsened to critical.
