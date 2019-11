I agree wholeheartedly with Lee Cataluna that money should go to those who need it more (“Federal funds for Ala Moana project not bridging the gap,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10).

Do we need a “landscaped pedestrian bridge” or do we need better transportation access to our neighbors at the west end of H-1? And for U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz to tout this as a big win for big business also is disconcerting. Stop serving only those in town. Serve all of us. We all voted for you.

I don’t think we need to carry on the king-of-pork legacy of spending our tax money on unnecessary projects. There should be a screening process for these unnecessary projects. Oh, but there is, but again, it isn’t being used.

Don Clark

Aiea

