Letter: Paying taxes by the mile won't benefit taxpayers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Paying taxes by the mile won’t benefit taxpayers

  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state Department. of Transportation is pitching the idea of paying taxes by the mile versus by the gallon for using our roadways (“‘Driving reports’ will compare paying by the mile or by the gallon in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 13). Read more

Letter: Build more, smaller accessible playgrounds

