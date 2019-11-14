Letter: Paying taxes by the mile won’t benefit taxpayers

The state Department. of Transportation is pitching the idea of paying taxes by the mile versus by the gallon for using our roadways (“‘Driving reports’ will compare paying by the mile or by the gallon in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 13).

Make no mistake, this is just another attempt by the government to take more money from your pocket.

One thing I’ve learned a long time ago is that whenever the government decides to change tax rules, you can be sure it will not be in your favor.

The reason for this rip-off idea is because electric cars are becoming more popular and vehicles are becoming more fuel-efficient. Obviously, the pay-by-mile idea is punishment for being energy-efficient.

Hawaii roads are among the worst in the U.S., yet we already pay enormous transportation-related taxes. Do you wonder where your highway tax dollars are going?

If you’re asked to take a survey and provide feedback for this scam, just say no. Period.

Frank A. DeSilva

Haleiwa

