Honolulu rail authority budgets $200k to help employees cope with federal subpoenas

Another batch of federal grand jury subpoenas was delivered to the offices of the Honolulu rail authority last month, and the rail board approved a budget today that includes $200,000 for next year to hire legal counsel to assist rail employees who have been served.

Andrew Robbins, executive director of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, said he does not know how many HART employees have been served with subpoenas to date.

HART officials had already disclosed that a “handful” of staff members had been served in July, and today Robbins acknowledged another batch of subpoenas arrived at HART’s downtown offices at Alii Place about a month ago.

The money “is to represent the employees who may have received a subpoena — not employees who are targeted or subjects in any way of the investigation, but just subpoenaed for interviews, that type of thing,” Robbins said. “Our belief is that they should be entitled to legal representation.”

HART itself received three subpoenas in February demanding vast amounts of documentation in connection with a federal criminal investigation. The exact focus of the investigation is still unclear.

Among other documents, the subpoenas served on HART itself demanded records related to the relocation program for property owners in the path of the $9.2 billion rail line, and minutes of closed-door executive session meetings by the HART board of directors.

The city corporation counsel in August asked the Honolulu City Council for permission to hire the San Francisco law firm Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld LLP to represent current and former HART employees who received subpoenas.

However, the Council’s Executive Matters and Legal Affairs Committee dead­locked in a 4-4 vote on Aug. 21 on a resolution that would have authorized spending up to $300,000 to hire the firm to represent current and former rail employees who were summoned for interviews in connection with the federal probe.

Robbins said today the council wanted the money for lawyers to be included in the HART budget, so it was wrapped into the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The HART budget was unanimously approved by the HART board today, and will now go to the Honolulu City Council for further review.

Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson declined to comment this afternoon on the issue of providing money for lawyers for HART employees, saying he needs more information.