Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics organizers tackle heat, safe water for swimmers

TOKYO >> Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics said last week they are confident next year’s swimming races won’t be canceled as was the test run in August, because of E. coli bacteria.

Water-quality tests at Odaiba Marine Park following the summer months revealed that triple-filtering screens kept E. coli levels within agreed limits.

“Unless a massive typhoon were to strike leading up to the events, we are confident that there will be no problem in hosting athletic competitions at Odaiba Marine Park,” said Kaori Akiya, general manager of the venue.

On Aug. 17, the swimming leg of the International Triathlon Union’s Paratriathlon World Cup was canceled after E. coli levels in the park were found to be double the ITU’s limit. This prompted the organizers to change the competition into a biathlon.

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee also announced that progress had been made on countermeasures for the capital’s deadly heat.

Shading tents and artificial snow are just a few of the latest additions to a growing list of creative attempts to help athletes, spectators, staff and volunteers stay cool during the Summer Games.

“We’re working hard to figure out how to approach the needs of each venue on a case-by-case basis,” said Hidemasa Nakamura, a Tokyo 2020 organizing officer.

In cooperation with the central and the Tokyo Metropolitan governments, organizers conducted a series of test events this summer to assess the effectiveness of various countermeasures. They include rescheduling events to cooler times in the day, shortening triathlon and equestrian events and providing more than 1,300 tons of ice for cooling baths for athletes. Air-conditioned lounges, chilled water, ice packs, portable air-conditioners and mist fans will also be provided.

Spectators will be allowed to take plastic water bottles into arenas, and the committee is deliberating whether to allow containers made of other materials. Water fountains will be installed to allow refills.

There is still concern over whether the measures will be effective enough, and the committee is still figuring out the best ways to tailor them to the needs of those with disabilities and those who don’t understand Japanese, Nakamura said.

The committee is considering additional countermeasures to the heat for venues with less protection from the sun. Artificial snow was sprayed on spectators during test events over the summer, but the effort caused a hazard with slippery floors.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported recently that the budget for dealing with the heat will likely climb from 4 billion yen to 10 billion yen (about $36.8 million to $92 million).