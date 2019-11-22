Hawaii women’s basketball team beats Texas-San Antonio

Forward Myrrah Joseph scored 11 of her 13 points after halftime and center Lauren Rewers also put in 13 to lead the Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 62-50 win over Texas-San Antonio today in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Forward Amy Atwell added 11 points in front of the gathering of 289. Joseph grabbed eight rebounds.

UH (3-1) outscored UTSA (3-2) 21-14 in the fourth quarter after the Roadrunners of Conference USA drew within three points late in the third.

The Wahine conclude the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against Texas Southern (1-3).