Man who died after Waipahu moped crash identified

A 55-year-old man died after a single-moped crash last week in Waipahu, police said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man today as Primo Nicolas, of Honolulu.

Police said Nicolas was heading town-bound on a bike path behind Leeward Community College about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control and hit the pavement.

He was not wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries, police said.

Speed may have been a contributing factor, police added.

It was the second non-traffic-related fatality this year on Oahu.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.