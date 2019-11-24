Texas Southern beats University of Hawaii Wahine basketball team

Richelle Velez scored 25 points and Niya Mitchell 24 as visiting Texas Southern beat Hawaii 74-57 in a women’s college basketball game Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Amy Atwell led the Rainbow Wahine with 15 points.
Hawaii fell to 3-2. Texas Southern improved to 2-3.
