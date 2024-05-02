Honolulu Star-Advertiser

WNBA to adjust challenge and timeout rules for 2024

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) argues with referee Ryan Sassano (L) after being called for a foul against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) argues with referee Ryan Sassano (L) after being called for a foul against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

The WNBA will usher in a pair of rule changes for the 2024 season, revising the replay challenge format while also eliminating 20-second timeouts.

Teams will be awarded a second coach’s challenge if the first one is successful. In a continuation of the previous rule, teams still will need to have a timeout to initiate a replay challenge.

Challenges are limited to a foul call, an out-of-bounds violation, goaltending or basket interference.

Teams will now have five “team” timeouts and one “reset” timeout, in a change from four full team timeouts and two 20-second timeouts in previous seasons. A reset timeout allows teams to advance the ball and make substitutions but not huddle with coaches.

Teams can use a reset timeout in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

