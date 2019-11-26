Brief evacuation at Capitol over small plane

WASHINGTON >>The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated today amid concerns about a small aircraft that violated restricted airspace in the area.
The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.
The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place. That precaution was later lifted as well.
Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.
