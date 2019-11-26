comscore Easy-Kine Cooking: Green bean stir-fry big on flavor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

Easy-Kine Cooking: Green bean stir-fry big on flavor

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:26 p.m.

Food writer Wanda Adams shares a pupu from her recently updated cookbook, “A Portuguese-Hawai‘i Kitchen, The Local Food of Island Portuguese.” Read more

Previous Story
Makawao mom’s delicious pineapple meringue pie recipe is a keeper

Scroll Up