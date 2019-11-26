Easy-Kine Cooking: Green bean stir-fry big on flavor

Food writer Wanda Adams shares a pupu from her recently updated cookbook, “A Portuguese-Hawai‘i Kitchen, The Local Food of Island Portuguese.” Read more

Food writer Wanda Adams shares a pupu from her recently updated cookbook, “A Portuguese-Hawai‘i Kitchen, The Local Food of Island Portuguese” (Mutual Publishing, $21.95).

In it, Adams admits that she stole this recipe from Henry Loui’s restaurant and bar in Mapunapuna, and it’s a good steal. She makes it a modern salad by blanching green beans just until they are tender, but still crunchy. Combined with fried, crispy Portuguese sausage (linguica) and garlic, the contrast in textures and flavors keeps it interesting. A freshly squeezed lemon vinaigrette ties this dish together.

Those who like it hot should buy spicy sausage and add chili oil. Whether spicy or mild, the combination of assertive flavors is surprisingly refreshing.

ADAMS WILL sign copies of “A Portuguese-Hawai‘i Kitchen” and cook at various free events on the Big Island:

>> Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kona Stories in Kailua-Kona

>> Dec. 5: Chef George Gomes Jr. joins Adams for a pupu demonstration and talk-story about Portuguese food, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Royal Kona Resort in Kailua- Kona

>> Dec. 7: 1 to 2 p.m., Basically Books in Hilo

SPICY GREEN BEANS WITH LINGUICA (PORTUGUESE SAUSAGE)

By Wanda Adams

1 tablespoon standard olive oil

2 to 3 cloves garlic, peeled, thinly sliced

1 (12-ounce) linguica sausage, spicy or mild

6 tablespoons fruity extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Dash or two coarse Kosher salt or flaked Maldon salt

Generous pinch coarse-ground black pepper

1 pound fresh green beans, washed and ends trimmed

Drizzle of piri piri (oil of Portuguese chili sauce), Chinese la yu (chili oil), chili-garlic sauce or other favorite hot sauce

1 thinly sliced lemon, for garnish and squeezing

In saute pan on medium-low, gently heat olive oil and add garlic, allowing it to cook until golden and softened.

Meanwhile, slit sausage casing and crumble meat; discard casing. Or, slice the sausage lengthwise into fourths, then cut crosswise to make small dice. Place sausage in pan with garlic and allow to cook until slightly crisp. Drain on paper towels and set aside.

In a small bowl or cruet, make a vinaigrette: Blend together fruity olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Boil large pot of salted water. Prepare a pot full of ice water. Cut green beans in half crosswise, or leave whole. Boil green beans just until bright green and still a bit crunchy. Immediately drain and plunge into ice water to stop the cooking. Drain beans and pat dry.

In large bowl, toss beans and garlic-sausage mixture. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Splash with desired hot sauce, to taste. Squeeze a little lemon juice over the dish and dress with lemon slices. Serve family-style on a platter or in a shallow bowl. Serves 4 with rice as a main dish, 6 to 8 as a pupu.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 4 servings and not including salt to taste, vinaigrette, or rice): 520 calories, 49 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 12 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.