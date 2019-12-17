K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center to reopen Wednesday

The K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Waipahu reopens today after the pool’s pump filter valves were repaired.
The repairs were scheduled to close the center from Monday to Friday, but were finished ahead of schedule.
Opened in 2005 and dedicated to the late U.S. Rep. K. Mark Takai in July 2017, the aquatics center is the newest pool facility under the jurisdiction of the of the Department of Parks and Recreation. It features an Olympic-sized swimming pool, diving well, and hosts numerous swim meets.
