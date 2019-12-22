comscore Adopt A Family program maintains tradition of success | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Adopt A Family program maintains tradition of success

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

About 500 families have participated in the 2019 Adopt A Family program hosted by Helping Hands Hawaii and supported by the Good Neighbor Fund fundraising campaign. Read more

Previous Story
Local comedian Mel Cabang dies in Las Vegas after heart bypass surgery
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales, Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Scroll Up