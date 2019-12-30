Woman, 43, critically injured in head-on crash on Big Isle

A 43-year-old Kamuela woman suffered severe injuries in a head-on collision on Hawaii island.

The crash occurred on Queen Kaahumanu Highway, south of the 77-mile marker Friday afternoon.

Police said a white 2016 Ford Transit cargo van operated by a 69-year-old Kamuela man was traveling on the highway at about 4:50 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on with a blue 2011 BMW four-door sedan operated by a 45-year-old man, also of Kamuela.

The 43-year-old woman, described as a passenger in the BMW, was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital and later medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Both drivers were also taken to the community hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

Police believe a medical condition is a possible factor in the crash.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has opened a negligent injury investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.