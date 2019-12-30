Man suffers laceration to face in Ala Moana Center robbery

A male robber pulled a knife on a 76-year-old man at Ala Moana Center Sunday afternoon, leaving with the victim’s watch and bag and giving him a laceration on his face.

The incident took place at 2:45 p.m., police reported. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident was an assault and the victim was in serious condition.

The victim had nodded off in his van while waiting for his wife to get back from one of the stores, according to Hawaii News Now, which attributed the information to police sources. He’d been parked for about a half-hour when his passenger side door suddenly opened. The suspect grabbed a purse that was in the van and then came at the victim with a knife and tried to snatch his wristwatch, the sources said.

No arrests have been made.