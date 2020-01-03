Obamas dine at popular new Kakaako restaurant

Former President Barack Obama and wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama dined with family and friends at Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood in Kakaako Thursday night.

Obama’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, her husband, Konrad Ng and their daughters as well as close friends joined the Obamas at dinner.

Former First Daughters Malia and Sasha celebrated Christmas with their parents and have already left Oahu.

Restaurant partners Chef Bo Pathammavong, Ho Suk Lee and Lee’s wife, Hokulani Lee, opened Ya-Ya’s in Keahou Lane, 508 Keawe St. in November.