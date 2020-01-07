Easy-Kine Cooking: Cauliflower perfect for post-holidays

Even hard-core carnivores have come to enjoy a delicious vegetarian recipe. Roasted whole cauliflower fits the bill, with its enticing browned top and tender and tasty interior. Read more

Increasingly, my friends are looking for plant-based or plant-forward dishes. Even hard-core carnivores have come to enjoy a delicious vegetarian recipe. Roasted whole cauliflower fits the bill, with its enticing browned top and tender and tasty interior.

Most often, we cut cauliflower into florets before cooking it. But keeping it whole elevates the dish, and the cook benefits from an easier preparation.

This recipe flavors the mild vegetable with butter, cheese, capers and lemon juice. A simple garnish of toasted pine nuts and minced parsley adds another layer of flavor and texture. But you can swap in your own favorite spices.

Adjust the baking time for a softer or crunchier texture. Either way, this roasted whole cauliflower makes for a wonderful side dish, or even a main course — the ideal lighter meal after all those holiday parties.

ROASTED WHOLE CAULIFLOWER

By Lynette Lo Tom

1 head cauliflower (about 1-1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon capers, drained (if in salt, rinse and drain)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted (substitute chopped, toasted walnuts, hazelnuts or pecans)

Minced parsley, for garnish (optional)

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Wash cauliflower, discard leaves and core. Trim any discoloration. Place on foil-lined baking sheet.

Pour 1 tablespoon melted butter over cauliflower and bake 30 minutes, uncovered.

Remove from oven. Top with remaining butter, salt, pepper and capers. Return to oven and bake until tender, about 20 minutes. Test with a knife. Bake longer if you prefer it more tender.

Five minutes before done, turn off oven and sprinkle cauliflower with cheese. Return to oven and let sit until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, toast pine nuts by heating in skillet over low for 3 to 5 minutes, until nuts turn light brown. Be careful not to burn.

Transfer cauliflower to a serving platter, pour lemon juice over it, then garnish with pine nuts and minced parsley if using. Serve hot or at room temperature. Cut in wedges or thick slices, or let everyone cut their own. Serves 2 as a main dish, more as a side dish.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 2 servings): 210 calories, 18 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 6 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.