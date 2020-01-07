comscore Corn spill forms smooth path on Minnesota railroad tracks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Corn spill forms smooth path on Minnesota railroad tracks

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A train makes its way along a path where corn spilled from a train on a Canadian Pacific line and sat two inches deep for just under a half-mile today in Crystal, Minn.

CRYSTAL, Minn. >> Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path for more than a third of a mile on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

The spill happened in Crystal, Minnesota, on the Canadian Pacific line. The Star Tribune reports the corn stretched for about 2,000 feet. Assuming the corn was about 1.5 inches deep the entire way, the Tribune estimated the spill amounted to about 900 bushels. That’s about $3,400 worth of corn by today’s prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Crews are working to clean up the spilled corn, Canadian Pacific Railway spokesman Andy Cummings told the Associated Press today.

