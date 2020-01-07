Corn spill forms smooth path on Minnesota railroad tracks

CRYSTAL, Minn. >> Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path for more than a third of a mile on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb.
The spill happened in Crystal, Minnesota, on the Canadian Pacific line. The Star Tribune reports the corn stretched for about 2,000 feet. Assuming the corn was about 1.5 inches deep the entire way, the Tribune estimated the spill amounted to about 900 bushels. That’s about $3,400 worth of corn by today’s prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Crews are working to clean up the spilled corn, Canadian Pacific Railway spokesman Andy Cummings told the Associated Press today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.