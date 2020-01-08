Police arrest naked man found standing over fatal stabbing victim in Puna

Hawaii island police on Tuesday evening responded to reports of a naked man blocking traffic in Puna, and arrested him in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Puna patrol officers arrested Malcolm K. Utecht, 30, of Hilo, at about 7 p.m. at the scene after finding him standing over a male victim who appeared to have been stabbed in a residence of the Eden Roc subdivision.

Utecht is being held in the Hilo cellblock and the case has been classified as second-degree murder.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw Utecht in the area, is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Frank Mohica of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2375 or Frank.Mohica@hawaiicounty.gov.