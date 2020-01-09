Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A photo on Page B5 Wednesday showed F-16 aircraft parked at the reef runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport during Hawaii Air National Guard “Sentry Aloha” exercises in 2015. The aircraft was inaccurately identified in the caption.