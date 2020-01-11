Brendan Steele remains in lead heading into final day at Sony Open

The poor weather at the Sony Open in Hawaii has gotten better each day, and so have Brendan Steele’s scores.

It was still rainy and windy at times, and Steele was still at the top of the leaderboard at the end of today’s third round. This time he’s by himself after shooting a 6-under par 64, putting him at 12 under for the tournament at water-soaked Waialae Country Club. Steele shot 68 on Thursday and 66 on Friday.

He started today tied with Cameron Davis, who fell back to a tie for 11th place after shooting 1-over 71.

Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner made the strongest moves in the other direction, and Smith is three shots behind Steele after his 66 put him at 9 under. Kisner matched Steele’s 64 to remain four strokes off the pace at 8-under par.

Weather conditions were still way less than ideal — just not as brutally windy and rainy as the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s all playing tough in gusty wind,” Kisner said. “I think it’s calmed down a little bit more than earlier in the week.”

Defending champion Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas, the Sentry Tournament of Champions winner on Maui last week, were among the many big names who did not make the cut.

The final round is Sunday.