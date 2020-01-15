Over 100 rally at state Capitol to support fight against human trafficking

Over 100 people attended the Ho‘ola Na Pua Walk and Fair at the state Capitol this afternoon to recognize January as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The nonprofit Ho‘ola Na Pua hosted the event, which involved participants walking from Bishop Square to the Capitol.

Along with raising awareness, the walk also was a demonstration of support for legislation that would combat human trafficking in Hawaii.

Entities including the Honolulu Police Department and the Homeland Security Investigations appeared at the event, while speakers included Lt. Gov. Josh Green, the state Attorney General Clare Connors and Ho‘ola Na Pua President and Founder Jessica Munoz.