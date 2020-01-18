comscore Lack of information in Hawaii inmate’s death is questioned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lack of information in Hawaii inmate’s death is questioned

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

The case in question involves Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate Jacob Russell, 56. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii state Sen. Jon Yoshimura is charged with DUI

Scroll Up