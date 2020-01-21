Cravings: Bogart’s Cafe, Good Food Awards, Girl Scout Cookies

BREAKFAST SPECIALIST NOW STAYS UP LATE

Bogart’s Cafe, long famed for its breakfast items, is now open for dinner. A new menu heavy on Italian dishes is available Wednesdays through Sundays.

Owner Maria Barnette said the expanded hours are a response to customer requests that go back years.

A menu sampling: seared scallops ($16) with cauliflower puree, white truffle oil and black tobiko; nairagi crudo ($16) with roasted eggplant and sweet-sour shallot sauce; seared pork chop ($27) with braised fennel and Kalamata tapenade; and Basque fish stew ($30). Pastas made in-house are featured in a sea urchin tagliatelle ($23) and Cacio e Pepe ($17), the classic cheese and pepper dish. Rounding out the menu are desserts, wine and a new signature cocktail, the Waikiki Sunrise — Champagne, gin, fresh lemon juice and saffron syrup.

Bogart’s, at 3045 Monsarrat Ave., is marking its 20th year in business. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, from 2 to 5 p.m. for drinks and acai bowls and 5:30 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

Call 739-0999 or go to bogartscafe.com.

HAWAII ARTISANS SCORE 2020 GOOD FOOD AWARDS

Hawaii was well represented at the 2020 Good Food Awards, announced Friday in San Francisco, with five local food producers selected for “creating tasty, authentic and responsible products, and in doing so, bettering our nation’s food system.”

Awards went to 219 artisan producers in 16 categories: beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits. They made the cut from among 1,835 entries from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.

Isle producers were acknowledged for honey, preserves, pickles and elixirs:

>> Kahalu‘u Gold (honey), from 21 Degrees Estate Cacao Farm in Kaneohe

>> White Kiawe Honey and Hawaiian Mango Habanero Preserve, from Akaka Falls Farm on the Big Island

>> Pickled Ulu and Pickled Hoio (Hawaiian fern), from Monkeypod Jam on Kauai

>> Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric Sauerkraut (pickles) and Gut Shots (elixir), from Napili Fresh Local Organic Farm on Maui

>> Hawaiian Milk Chocolate, Waialua Estate Chocolate

For each category, three crafters were selected from each of five regions of the U.S. — North, South, East, West and Central.

The 10-year-old awards are organized by the Good Food Foundation.

NEW ON THE COOKIE FRONT

A new flavor and new messaging join the old standards as the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season begins.

What’s new? Lemon-Ups, what’s on Lemon-Ups and the packaging around Lemon-Ups (and the familiar Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas and Tagalongs).

The Lemon-Up cookie is soft on top but given crunchiness with a smooth, iced bottom. Each cookie is imprinted with a forthright message, such as “I am gutsy” or “I am an innovator.”

New cookie packaging pictures girls in activities available through Scouting, from camping to designing robots.

Cookie orders are being taken, with deliveries and booth sales starting Feb. 22. To find a scout troop selling cookies, call the Girl Scouts of Hawaii, 595-8400. To find sale sites next month go to girlscoutcookies.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free for mobile devices.