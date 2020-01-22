Medical examiner releases cause of death for officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed today the causes of death for police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the manner of death for both Enriquez, 38, and Kalama, 34, as a homicide, according to a city news release.

The officers were fatally shot when they responded to a woman’s 911 call for help at 3015 Hibiscus Drive at a Diamond Head neighborhood Saturday morning.

A landlord-tenant dispute between Lois Cain, 77, and her tenant, Jerry “Jarda” Hanel, 69, turned violent when Hanel allegedly assaulted Cain, another tenant and then shot and killed Enriquez and Kalama.

A raging fire broke out at the home, destroying the residence and six neighboring homes.

Court records show Cain had recently filed to evict Hanel.

Honolulu police found two sets of human remains Tuesday at 3015 Hibiscus Drive.

The medical examiner’s office said positive identification may take several weeks.

Cain and Hanel are believed to have been inside the residence when the home erupted in flames after the shooting.