Hawaii News

Residents on Hibiscus Drive allowed to return to homes

  • By Allison Schaefers and Rosemarie Bernardo aschaefers@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

Raymond Teruya Sr. had the widest smile Wednesday as he returned to his family’s Diamond Head home after police pulled down most of the crime scene tape that has surrounded Hibiscus Drive since Sunday. Read more

