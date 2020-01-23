comscore Outpouring of support for grieving HPD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Outpouring of support for grieving HPD

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo, Mark Ladao and Nick Abramo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

The names of Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were added Wednesday to the Honolulu Police Department’s “Roll of Honor” plaque at the main police headquarters, joining 48 other officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Read more

