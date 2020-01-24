City to close Hau Bush park in Ewa overnight

The city will begin closing One‘ula Beach Park in Ewa overnight on Monday in an effort to improve the park.

The 30-acre park, also known as Hau Bush, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night, unless otherwise permitted, the city Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

DPR Director Michele Nekota said in a statement that park users, including fishermen and surfers, can traverse the park during closure hours to reach the ocean.

“This is true for all our beachfront park locations,” she said.

Some beachgoers had opposed closing the park overnight, but others said the closure was needed to deter growing crime in the area following a stabbing at the park last summer.

“We appreciate the discussions that went into establishing these closure hours, and to the efforts made to help to reinvigorate Hau Bush,” Nekota added.

The city said there have been several efforts to revitalize the park at the end of Papipi Road. In addition, the Parks Department and Councilmember Kym Pine are pursuing $3.7 million in capital improvement projects at the park, including reconstructing the park road and parking lots, improving the irrigation system, and mitigating erosion.