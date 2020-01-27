Police search for suspect in Waialua armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery Sunday night in Waialua.
Police said an unknown male suspect brandished a handgun at a 49-year-old man shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
He allegedly took the victim’s property and fled in an unknown vehicle.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. The suspect remains at-large.
A description of the perpetrator was not available at this time.
