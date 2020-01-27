Police search for suspect in Waialua armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery Sunday night in Waialua.

Police said an unknown male suspect brandished a handgun at a 49-year-old man shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

He allegedly took the victim’s property and fled in an unknown vehicle.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. The suspect remains at-large.

A description of the perpetrator was not available at this time.