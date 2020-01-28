‘American Idol’ to return to Aulani for showcase round

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, has announced that ABC’s “American Idol” will once again film its showcase round at its property in Ko Olina.

It is the second time the show is filming its showcase round, where semifinalists are chosen, at Aulani, which made its debut on the show last year.

The all-new season of ABC’s “American Idol” begins on Feb. 16.

The reality television series, where aspiring singers from all walks of life compete for a recording contract, has launched the careers of stars including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, among many others.

Auditions are held in cities across the U.S.

Audience members will need to stay tuned every week to catch the episode filmed at Aulani, which will feature all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones, as they search for the next American Idol.

Last year, the show’s Top 40 contestants performed solo at Aulani in front of a live audience before being narrowed down to 20.