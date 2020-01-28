Fire chars Ewa Beach garage, spares home

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a residential fire in Ewa Beach today.
The blaze broke out at a home on Kaunoa Street at about 9 a.m. today, damaging the garage but leaving the rest of the house intact.
Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said all occupants safely exited the home.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.