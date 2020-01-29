comscore Letters: Berms around canal would be a blight; Guardian Angels to help fight crime; Laniakea barriers needed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Berms around canal would be a blight; Guardian Angels to help fight crime; Laniakea barriers needed

  • Today
  • Updated 6:51 p.m.

Berms around canal would be a blight; Bring Guardian Angels here to help fight crime; Laniakea barriers needed to protect kids. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Change gun laws to improve safety; Promises to homeless; Patching potholes

Scroll Up