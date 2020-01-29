Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

Su Shin will take over for John Komeiji as Hawaiian Telcom’s president and general manager on Feb. 10. A story on Page A1 in Tuesday’s paper said she was currently in those positions.