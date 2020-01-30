Young Futaba natives reunited at ceremony

IWAKI, Fukushima >> Twenty- nine young natives of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, were reunited Jan. 3 at a coming-of-age ceremony in the nearby city of Iwaki, nearly nine years after their hometown was hit by the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The town government of Fu-taba organized the ceremony to celebrate.

The participants were among 53 natives of the town who were fifth-graders at the time of the March 2011 earthquake. They were forced to flee the area after the subsequent tsunami triggered the accident at the plant, part of which is situated in the town.

The town, central and prefectural governments have set a target of spring 2022 for the return of residents.

“We need young human resources to rebuild our town,” said Mayor Shiro Izawa during his congratulatory remarks at the ceremony. “I hope you will play a big role.”

One of the attendees, Atsushi Maeda, is now a student in Sendai studying to become a physiotherapist.

“I hope I will go back to our town someday to work for its reconstruction,” the 20-year-old said.