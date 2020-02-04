Cold front threatens to bring heavy rain to isles starting Wednesday

A cold front is on the way — approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest — and will slow tradewinds down before bringing showers across Kauai at daybreak on Wednesday.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with isolated, afternoon showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, and sea breezes of 10 to 15 mph. Tonight’s lows are from 62 to 67 degrees.

The shift occurs on Wednesday, when the National Weather Service expects a band of heavy showers, with possible thunderstorms, to make its way down the island chain. The march of wet weather is forecast to start with Kauai then the other isles Wednesday through Thursday night, then perhaps linger over the Big Island into Friday before exiting to the east.

The front will be followed by a cool and dry air mass, forecasters said, and gusty, northerly winds.

Starting Thursday night, winds on Big Isle summits are expected to ramp up, and the NWS warns of “a prolonged period of very strong winds,” likely prompting high-wind watches or warnings.

Wind speeds in excess of 55 mph are possible, creating dangerous driving conditions and potential damage to unsecured objects. These winds may continue into early next week.

Snow may also dust the Big Isle summits, prompting a winter storm watch for Thursday through Friday.

Surf is also on the rise, starting Wednesday, due to a series of large, northwest-to-north swells that will mainly affect north and west shores, and likely prompt a surf advisory.

Surf along west shores should be 1 to 3 feet today, then build to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday. Surf along east shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, then 2 to 4 feet Wednesday.

Surf along south shores will remain small, at 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

Moderate to strong northerly winds should hold in place through Friday, and shift northwest Friday night through the weekend.