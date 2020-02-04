Prosecutors charge Lyssa Chapman with harassing 2 police officers

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office filed a written complaint Monday charging Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter with two counts of harassment.

Lyssa Chapman, 32, is charged with harassing two police officers on Thursday in Kaneohe.

She is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 27 in Kaneohe District Court.

Police told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the 32-year-old was irate and intoxicated when officers arrived at her Kaneohe home.

Her girlfriend had called police, saying she and Chapman were arguing, and that Chapman would not calm down.

Police tried to calm her down, but Chapman allegedly pushed both officers and kicked the first officer.

She was arrested on suspicion of harassment and resisting arrest

Even after arriving at the Kaneohe station, police said she was ranting about her father appearing on “The Dr. Oz Show,” police said.

Duane Chapman appeared to propose to Moon Angell, who had been her mother, Beth’s, best friend, which upset the Chapman children, TMZ reported, adding they are not engaged.

Beth Chapman died in June of cancer in Honolulu.

Lyssa Chapman posted $600 bail Thursday night and was released.

TMZ erroneously reported today that the charges of harassment relate to a man and a woman, and that the woman, according to Chapman, is her girlfriend.

However, police confirm that the two victims of the harassment named in the complaint are both male police officers.

TMZ also reports today that Lyssa Chapman said she plans to file a report for police misconduct for the way they arrested her, alleging an officer grabbed her by the arm.