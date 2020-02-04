comscore Blaisdell restoration halted due to cost of rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Blaisdell restoration halted due to cost of rail

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Long-term plans for the Neal S. Blaisdell Center will have to wait for future Honolulu Hale leaders to decide. Read more

Previous Story
Man found facedown in ocean in Waikiki

Scroll Up