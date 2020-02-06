Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The recipe for Miso-Mustard Dressing includes 2 tablespoons hot dry mustard (such as Colman’s brand). Mirin was incorrectly listed as an ingredient in Thursday’s Crave on Page 2.

>> A photo of the Kauhale Kamaile Project in Waianae was inadvertently used with a story on Page B3 Wednesday about a funding bill for the Kalaeloa “kauhale” housing project.