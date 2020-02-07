Bruno Mars to star and produce upcoming Disney music film

Bruno Mars meets Mickey Mouse.

Mars, 34, will star and produce an upcoming Disney music-themed film, according to Deadline.

The film’s plot has yet to be released, but the movie will feature mostly orginal music created by the Hawaii-born star, Deadline said.

Mars announced the news to his 22.1 million Instagram followers Thursday in a video post.

“If your heart is in your dream / No request is too extreme / When you wish upon a Star,” Mars wrote in the video post showing him playing the Disney theme song “When You Wish Upon a Star” on a grand piano.

Mars made a special homecoming in late 2018, performing three mostly sold-out concerts at the Aloha Stadium. Fans set up tents and cots outside of the stadium to buy tickets.

Mars got his start in the music industry at the age of 4 when he performed as an Elvis Presley impersonator in Waikiki.

Since 2010, Mars has won 11 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for 24K Magic. He received 27 nominations for multiple categories, including Best Rap Song, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.