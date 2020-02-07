Man sentenced to 41 months for 7-Eleven robberies

One of two men charged in a 7-Eleven robbery spree last July was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison.

Trey Hasegawa, 21, was charged in U.S. District Court, along with Matthew Middleton, 26, in the armed robbery of three 7-Eleven stores over the span of two days on Waialae Avenue, South King Street and on Nuuanu Avenue on July 8 and 9.

Hasegawa, brandishing a handgun, used a red bandana to cover the lower part of his face when committing the robberies, while Middleton waited in a white van, according to court documents. The total amount of cash stolen is undetermined.

Honolulu police arrested the pair July 11 at the Market City Shopping Center.

In a plea agreement, Hasegawa pleaded guilty of conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery, which carries a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000. After his prison term, he will have three years of supervised release. He also must pay $156.80 in restitution.

Middleton’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.