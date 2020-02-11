Easy Kine Cooking: Tortilla wrap, the modern sandwich

Sometimes it just takes one change in a recipe to make it seem fresh. By substituting a tortilla for bread, you can present your family with a modern transformation. Read more

This easy recipe combines popular roasted or store-bought chicken slices with a tasty Caesar salad dressing, lettuce, tomato and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

A green, spinach-infused flour tortilla can be used for its bright color. Spreading a thin layer of dressing on it not only offers deliciousness, but forms a barrier to keep liquid from the tomatoes from softening the wrap. Actually, any flavor salad dressing can be substituted, as well as any protein. Wrap it as you would a sushi roll or burrito.

Before serving, cut at a slight diagonal for an attractive effect. Make multiples for a party and arrange on a platter. Serve by itself or with a soup or salad and call it a wrap.

CHICKEN CESAR WRAP

1 (9-inch) flour or spinach-flavored flour tortilla

2 teaspoons Caesar dressing (substitute ranch or blue cheese dressings, or mayonnaise)

1/2 cup shredded lettuce (substitute fresh spinach or kale)

2 slices provolone cheese (substitute American, cheddar, or mozzarella)

3 slices precut roasted chicken (substitute shredded chicken, turkey, ham, or roast beef)

1/4 cup chopped tomato, drained

Place tortilla on a large plate or cutting board. Spread dressing on tortilla. Sprinkle on lettuce. Place cheese slices on bottom half of tortilla. Place chicken slices over cheese. Spread tomato on top.

Fold left and right sides in. Roll the tortilla up from the bottom, firmly. Wet the top portion of the tortilla with dressing or water and seal.

Serve immediately, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve. Remove plastic wrap and slice in half at a slight diagonal, or in fourths. Serves 1 to 2.

Approximate nutritional information (based on 1 serving, using chicken breast slices): 500 calories, 24 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 1,350 mg sodium, 32 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 36 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via @instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.