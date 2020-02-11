Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues boogie boarder and kitesurfer

Two boogie boarders and a kitesurfer were rescued from the water today, Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

At around 4 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued one person on a boogie board off Goat Island, near Malaekahana State Recreational Area. Another person on a boogie board was rescued, but by another surfer. Neither was injured, Emergency Services said.

Later, around 5 p.m., lifeguards rescued a man kitesurfing at Kaneohe Bay near the sandbar. He was reported missing after being separated from his kite. He was also uninjured.