Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues boogie boarder and kitesurfer

Two boogie boarders and a kitesurfer were rescued from the water today, Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.
At around 4 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued one person on a boogie board off Goat Island, near Malaekahana State Recreational Area. Another person on a boogie board was rescued, but by another surfer. Neither was injured, Emergency Services said.
Later, around 5 p.m., lifeguards rescued a man kitesurfing at Kaneohe Bay near the sandbar. He was reported missing after being separated from his kite. He was also uninjured.
