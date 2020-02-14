1 injured in crash with city ambulance in Kailua

A city ambulance was involved in a crash with a large truck today, leaving one person injured in Kailua, a Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said.

The crash happened about 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Keolu Drive and Kalanianaole Highway, said Shayne Enright, Emergency Services Department spokeswoman.

She said the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

Two people were in the tree trimming truck, and the driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The other occupant was treated at the scene.

The paramedic and emergency medical technician in the ambulance were not hurt.

Enright said the ambulance, stationed in Waimanalo, is out of service and will be replaced by a reserve ambulance.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened, but Enright said it was fortunate there were no serious injuries.

“We do want to remind the public to safely pull over to the side of the road when you see or hear an ambulance approaching with lights and sirens,” she said.

Police said traffic was not impacted by the accident.