Undefeated Hawaii men’s volleyball retains No. 1 spot

Undefeated Hawaii remained at the top team in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Men’s Division I-II Top 15 following two road victories last week at Stanford.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-0) received 12 of the 16 first-place votes — one more than last week — with No. 2 Brigham Young (13-0) receiving the other four. Hawaii and BYU are the only unbeaten teams remaining in the country.

UC Santa Barbara (8-2) and Long Beach State (7-1) stayed at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Lewis (9-4) moved up a spot to No. 6 while Pepperdine (6-3), No. 7 last week, is tied with UC Irvine (7-5) at No. 6. The Anteaters dropped from No. 5 following their five-set conference loss to UC San Diego last week.

It was the first Big West win for the Tritons (11-3), up three spots to No. 10, since the creation of the conference in 2018. It also snapped a 27-match conference losing streak dating to 2017 when UCSD was in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

The Big West has five of the top 10 teams in the poll. Only Cal State Northridge (3-9) is unranked.

Hawaii has a bye week and next plays Nittaidai of Japan in two exhibitions on Feb. 26 and 28 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors then host BYU in nonconference matches March 5 and 6.